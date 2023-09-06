York suspect to be sentenced in death of his wife

YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - The York man accused of killing his wife in January will be sentenced in October after taking a plea deal in the case against him.

Bart Beutler, 48, is now charged with second-degree murder of his wife Stacie on Jan. 30 in York. He pleaded no contest to that charge as well as a possession of a firearm by a prohibited person charge. Other charges against him were lessened or dropped as part of the plea agreement.

On January 30, York Police arrested Beutler after receiving a 911 call indicating that his wife Stacie had been shot multiple times.

Court records showed Beutler called dispatchers and reported a “gunshot wound, I’m doing CPR.”

Upon arrival, police found 46-year-old Stacie Beutler unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Beutler’s sentencing is scheduled for October 30 at 11 a.m. in York County District Court.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.