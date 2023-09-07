2 people hospitalized following four-vehicle crash in southeast Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash involving four vehicles Wednesday evening.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to South 52nd and Normal Boulevard around 5:50 p.m. where four vehicles collided. Two vehicles were seen with heavy damage.

According to Lincoln Police, a female was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. A male was also hospitalized with unknown injuries.

The remaining two vehicles involved had minor damage and no notable injuries from its occupants, Lincoln Police said.

LPD said Normal Boulevard from Myrtle Street to South 52nd Street will be closed for the next few hours.

