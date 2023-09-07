Aurora man gets probation for 2022 traffic death

AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - A judge Thursday ordered two years probation for an Aurora man who accidently hit and killed a man with his car.

Phillip Wiles, 51, was convicted of misdemeanor attempted motor vehicle homicide.

Wiles’ vehicle struck and killed Alex Sohl, 31, of Philips in March 2022 on Highway 34 about five miles east of Grand Island. Court records show that at the time, Wiles thought he had hit a deer. A judge dismissed a charge of failure to render aid because the accident happened at night and prosecutors failed to prove that Wiles knew that he had struck Sohl.

In addition to the usual terms of probation, Wiles was ordered to complete 25 hours of community service to honor the life of the victim. The community service includes eight hours to be done on March 29, 2024, which would be the two year anniversary of Sohl’s death.

Prosecutors had charged Wiles with motor vehicle homicide, but that charge was dropped in exchange for Wiles’ no contest plea to attempted motor vehicle homicide.

