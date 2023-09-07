Authorities make arrest following string of burglaries in multiple states, including Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office says that authorities from multiple agencies from three different states have made an arrest following a string of burglaries that span the upper Midwest, including eastern Nebraska.

In a press release on Wednesday, OCSO stated that they, along with agencies from Iowa, Minnesota, and the Cass County Sheriff’s Office in Nebraska, had arrested a Mason City, Iowa man at his residence in Kossuth County (Iowa) on September 5th. 33-year-old Shawn Boger, according to the release, was taken into custody on warrants out of Kossuth and Otoe Counties.

Boger, who is being held in Iowa and facing several charges there, will soon be brought back to Nebraska and faces charges here, according to OSCO.

Otoe County says this all began after two burglaries at businesses along Highway 2 on August 23rd, which they later tied to multiple burglaries from around the same time in Cass County. You can read more in the Facebook post below.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.