Center for People helping curb food insecurity during Hunger Action Month

September is Hunger Action month, a time to spread the word about hunger and food insecurity in the Lincoln community.
By Kierstin Foote
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - September is Hunger Action Month, a national campaign designed to inspire people to take action and raise awareness of hunger in the United States.

The campaign is put on through Feeding America and helps support food banks and pantries in local communities. One of those pantries is The Center for People right here in Lincoln.

The Center for People distributes food to people and families who are at or below the 180% of the federal poverty line. Currently, they’re distributing food to more than 2,000 families weekly which adds up to around 8,500 individuals.

“We serve people with dignity and respect every day,” Michaela Weverka, program director at Center for People said. “It’s important to be here for the community everyday.”

Food that is distributed helps community members dealing with food insecurity.

“It’s huge for our families to be able to come here to get supplementary food,” Weverka said. “If we weren’t here or if they weren’t able come to they may have to make different items in their house stretch longer.”

The Center also relies on volunteers to help with their food distribution Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. To sign up or learn more about other opportunities, visit their website.

September 23 is Hunger Action Day. Members of the community are encouraged to wear orange and to call attention to the millions of Americans facing food in security in our community and across the country.

