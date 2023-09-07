Country star Zach Bryan extends Omaha concert tour stop

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An up-and-coming country music star has added a day to his planned stop in Omaha next year as his “Quittin’ Time Tour” continues.

Zach Bryan will extend his appearance at Omaha’s CHI Health Center to April 29-30. Special guests The Middle East and Levi Turner will join him for his Omaha concerts. Pre-sale tickets were made available starting Wednesday.

Bryan is currently on tour with 2024 dates in North America beginning March 6 in Chicago and ending Dec. 14 in Tulsa, Okla. He’s also be making stops in Milwaukee in March, St. Louis in May, Denver and Ohio in June, as well as Kansas City and North Dakota in August 2024.

