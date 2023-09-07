Driver safely removed after Scooter’s awning collapses on car

Scooter's 30th & Ames. Ave, Omaha
Scooter's 30th & Ames. Ave, Omaha(WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Emergency personnel rescued a person after a vehicle crashed into a Scooter’s Coffee drive-thru in north Omaha on Thursday afternoon.

First responders found a portion of the building collapsed and located a person in a car stuck inside the building.

Authorities say a person was in a different vehicle in the drive-thru when a box truck was driving in the parking lot. The front end of the truck got stuck to the awning of the building.

The awning then fell onto the car that was in the drive-thru. Firefighters freed the person who was stuck. Officials say they appear to be okay but were transported to the hospital out of precaution.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

