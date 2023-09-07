Fall Out Boy, on tour with Jimmy Eat World, sets Omaha concert date

Grammy award-nominated and multi-platinum-selling rock band Fall Out Boy will perform in Omaha...
Grammy award-nominated and multi-platinum-selling rock band Fall Out Boy will perform in Omaha in the spring.(LiveNation/Pamela Littky)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Fall Out Boy has scheduled a concert in Omaha next spring.

In extending its worldwide “So Much For (2our) Dust” concert tour to include more than 20 additional U.S. stops, the rock band from Chicago is now planning to perform in Omaha on Friday, April 5, at CHI Health Center arena. The band is touring with Jimmy Eat World, Hot Mulligan, and CARR.

Tickets go on pre-sale starting at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, with general access starting at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 15.

Other regional stops include Grand Rapids, Mich.; Columbus, Ohio; Milwaukee, Des Moines, and Minneapolis.

