Fall Out Boy, on tour with Jimmy Eat World, sets Omaha concert date

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Fall Out Boy has scheduled a concert in Omaha next spring.

In extending its worldwide “So Much For (2our) Dust” concert tour to include more than 20 additional U.S. stops, the rock band from Chicago is now planning to perform in Omaha on Friday, April 5, at CHI Health Center arena. The band is touring with Jimmy Eat World, Hot Mulligan, and CARR.

Tickets go on pre-sale starting at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, with general access starting at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 15.

Other regional stops include Grand Rapids, Mich.; Columbus, Ohio; Milwaukee, Des Moines, and Minneapolis.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.