Family settles lawsuit after girl’s terrified reaction to Easter Bunny goes viral

The girl's mother and the day care have settled for an undisclosed amount, according to documents filed in court. (WESH, SNAPCHAT, CNN)
By WESH Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 12:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (WESH) - A Florida family has settled a lawsuit against a day care center related to video of a 2018 incident that showed a little girl’s terrified reaction when an adult in an Easter Bunny costume entered her classroom.

An employee of Around the World Learning Center in Kissimmee posted the video on Snapchat, despite the girl’s mother, Cassandra Bryson, signing papers declining to allow her daughter’s pictures or video to be shared.

The video generated 17 million views on social media within months.

Bryson sued the day care on behalf of her daughter, who is now 8. She alleged negligence, invasion of privacy and infliction of emotional distress in the lawsuit.

“I feel my child was in need, and I wasn’t there. When I’m not there, they’re there for me, for lack of better terms. I really do truly feel like they let me down,” she said.

Five years after the incident, Bryson and the day care have settled for an undisclosed amount, according to documents filed in court.

Attorneys earlier argued whether the girl had actually been harmed.

“Neither the Easter Bunny nor the employee physically impacted the child. There is absolutely no physical impact at the time of the negligence,” said Kyle Wilhelm, the defendant’s attorney.

“The startling reaction, her jump from her chair, her knocking into the other chair does satisfy the impact rule,” said Scott Leeds, the plaintiff’s attorney.

Ahead of the settlement, a mediation in the case had been scheduled for September.

Copyright 2023 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremie Garrison
Owner of north Lincoln towing company arrested on warrants following standoff
Officers said Yvonne Barry, 65, of Charleston was killed in a single-vehicle crash.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office arrests drunk driver who called himself in
LPD & LFR at the scene of a motorcycle crash Tuesday night, which also involved at least one SUV.
Lincoln motorcyclist seriously injured in crash with SUV
The air quality in Lincoln has been fluctuating between unhealthy and very unhealthy levels on...
All outdoor athletic events hosted by Lincoln Public Schools Wednesday postponed or canceled
Four-vehicle crash at South 52nd and Normal Blvd.
2 people hospitalized following four-vehicle crash in southeast Lincoln

Latest News

Authorities make arrest following string of burglaries in multiple states, including Nebraska
LPD File Photo
Police say victim in late August assault case has died
The girl's mother and the day care have settled for an undisclosed amount, according to...
Mother, day care settle lawsuit over video of girl’s terrified reaction to Easter Bunny
Expiration date for old Farm Bill looms over talks of replacement.
Farm Bill faces uncertain future as expiration nears