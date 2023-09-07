Friday Forecast: Seasonal conditions & smoke starts to subside

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Smoke and haze continue to linger in the region for Friday but we will likely see improving conditions throughout the day.

The Canadian wildfires have brought smoke and haze into our region the last several days. We will finally start to see some improvement in air quality and the smoky/hazy conditions as we head through the day on Friday. We will continue to have an Air Quality Alert in central and eastern areas for moderate to unhealthy air quality until Friday afternoon. Smoke and haze will improve throughout the remainder of the day on Friday.

Air Quality alert for moderate to unhealthy air quality until 3 PM for portions of central and eastern areas. (KOLN)

Friday will be a mostly sunny day with seasonal temperatures and a light breeze. However, a few isolated showers paired with partly cloudy skies will be possible in the morning in south central and southeastern areas and then a few isolated showers/storms are possible in the northwest in the evening. Otherwise, skies will be mainly sunny with smoke and haze in the area. High temperatures will be in the 80s with a few lower 90s possible in the southwest.

Friday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Friday night into Saturday morning will be mainly quiet and clear. We will start to see some cloud cover build in from the west in the early morning hours along with the chance for showers and storms in northern areas. Low temperatures will fall to the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Saturday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Saturday will be similar to Friday, temperature-wise, but we will see partly cloudy skies and the chance for rain, storms and severe weather in some areas due to a cold front moving through the area. High temperatures will return to the 80s for most and the lower 90s in the southwest. The scattered chance for rain & thunderstorms will develop in the morning in central areas and sink east/southeast throughout the day. The threat for isolated strong to severe storms with damaging winds and hail will be situated in a corridor stretching from the southwest into the northeast.

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Isolated strong to severe storms with hail and damaging winds are possible in a corridor between southwest to northeastern areas. (KOLN)

The chance for rain & storms will persist through the weekend and through the first half of the week. The “best” chance will occur over the weekend and into Monday. Temperatures will be seasonal and warm in the mid 80s Friday & Saturday. The 70s return for the end of this week and follow us into next week too!

Thursday Afternoon Forecast (KOLN)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.