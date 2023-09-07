Huskers beat Creighton in front of record crowd

The Nebraska volleyball team beat Creighton in front of a record crowd at the Devaney Center.
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The No. 4 Nebraska volleyball team claimed a 3-1 (25-9, 25-13, 23-25, 25-20) win over No. 16 Creighton on Wednesday night in front of a crowd of 8,656, a Bob Devaney Sports Center record crowd since the arena was reconfigured for volleyball in 2013.

Merritt Beason had a team-high 17 kills with seven digs and three blocks, and Lindsay Krause finished with 12 kills on .478 hitting with three blocks. The Huskers (6-0) hit .305 for the match and held the Bluejays (5-2) to .109 on the night.

NU had a 52-42 advantage in kills and 10-3 advantage in blocks. The Huskers also served four more aces (6-2) and made four fewer errors.

Harper Murray totaled 10 kills, and Bekka Allick had seven kills on .600 hitting. Andi Jackson chipped in five kills and six blocks.

Bergen Reilly tallied 42 assists with 11 digs and a pair of aces. Lexi Rodriguez had a match-high 14 digs, and Laney Choboy had 10 digs and three aces.

Creighton’s Destiny Ndam-Simpson had 13 kills stepping in for 2022 Big East Player of the Year Norah Sis, who was out with an injury.

The Huskers will be playing an in-state opponent.

