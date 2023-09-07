Nebraska Community Blood Bank asking for donations to honor those lost in 9/11 attacks

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Community Blood Bank is hosting a day of service to encourage people to honor those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001 by donating blood or volunteering at a blood bank.

Sept. 11 is a National Day of Service and Remembrance but it is also an annual tradition for people across the county to honor the victims of the 9/11 attacks through life-saving blood donations, NCBB said.

According to NCBB, blood donations in the region have still not returned to pre-pandemic levels as fewer schools, businesses and organizations are hosting blood drives. Currently, the blood supply stands at a 5-day level, with type O- especially needed.

“Our community always shows up for its neighbors, rallying around each other especially during times of tragedy. This September, we are putting out the call to honor those who lost their lives twenty-two years ago by helping to ensure there are life-saving blood donations available for those who need it most,” Kathy Geist, vice president of NCBB, said. “In the spirit of giving back to the community, we encourage all eligible donors to sign up to donate blood today, one hour of your time can save up to three lives.”

NCBB has 4 area donor centers and hosts numerous blood drives across the region. To find a donor center near you and learn about eligibility requirements, visit their website.

