Police say victim in late August assault case has died

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police say the victim of a late August assault died earlier this week, and that the case is now being referred to the County Attorney’s Office.

Capt. Duane Winkler told 10/11 that the 55-year-old man, who was assaulted outside the Rocco Theater at 13th and P Streets back on August 27th around 1 a.m., died on September 5th. In those early morning hours on the 27th, that man was found unconscious with a head injury. He was taken to a Lincoln hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, which included a significant brain bleed that required emergency surgery.

The suspect, 22-year-old Angel Rodriguez Alvis, was arrested less than an hour after the assault and taken to the Lancaster County Jail on first-degree assault charges. Capt. Winkler says Rodriguez Alvis was released from jail on August 30th.

Winkler added that it is now up to the Lancaster County Attorney’s Office to make a decision about whether or not the charges will be upgraded, which could make the case a homicide. LPD is coordinating with those officials to organize what the next steps will be.

