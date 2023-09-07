Satterfield sizes up offense for Colorado

Nebraska and Colorado renew their football series this weekend.
By NU Athletics
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Athletics) - Nebraska’s offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield met with members of the media ahead of Wednesday’s practice. Satterfield addressed what this week has been like for the offense and what he thought went well with Jeff Sims as Nebraska’s new quarterback.

“It’s been a good week,” he said. “When you get to play a game, you get to uncover some warts you need to work on, and I think our guys and our coaches have done a nice job. We’ve been attacking things that we needed to get fixed. From just personnel things of getting off the field, from the sideline to the huddle, to the play calls, the technical things needed to be improved.”

Satterfield was asked about what the wide receivers’ room has looked like without Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda, who suffered an ACL tear in last Thursday’s game.

“It’s an opportunity for the young guys to step up,” Satterfield said. “We have a bunch of young receivers that have unbelievable abilities and can help us. This is an opportunity for them to show what they can do.”

He also spoke on his perspective of Sims’ first game as a Husker.

“I told him to just trust his training,” he said. “He was under control I thought, and he had an unbelievable game from a competitive standpoint. I knew he would be able to use his feet and we could use them in the quarterback run game. I was not aware that he could run that physically, like he was a physical runner the other night. That was great to see, and I think that’s something he can build on in the future.”

The Huskers will return to action on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 11:00 a.m. against Colorado at Folsom Field. The game is set to be broadcast on FOX, with radio coverage provided by Huskers Radio Network.

