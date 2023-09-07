SCCA Solo National Championships celebrate 50 years, 14 in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you’re looking for a little fast-paced fun, look no further than the Lincoln Airport but this time you won’t be looking to the skies to be amazed.

The SCCA Solo National Championships are celebrating its 50th year. The races take over an otherwise unused section of the Lincoln Airport.

The operation basically brings a small city to the tarmac with racers of all ages, ability levels and interests competing.

“We’ve got folks who are driving their Honda Fits here, we’ve got people who are driving full-on race cars, we’ve got people who are driving $150,000 plus cars, Porsches, McLarens,” Mike Coob, the President and CEO of Car Club of America, said. “So all kinds of ranges of cars, all kinds of ranges of the ages of people driving them.”

The event is free and open to the public and runs through Friday afternoon. For more information, visit their website here.

