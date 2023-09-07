Street chalk art competition highlights CASA’s advocacy for kids, need for volunteers

CASA for Lancaster County hosted a public sidewalk art event Thursday to promote “Chalk it Up for CASA”—A Street Chalk Art Competition.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) for Lancaster County hosted a public sidewalk art event at The Mill at Telegraph on Thursday to promote “Chalk it Up for CASA”—A Street Chalk Art Competition.

The event was put on to help get the word out about CASA’s advocacy for kids and their need for more volunteers.

CASA’s mission is to support and promote court-appointed volunteer advocacy so every child who has experienced abuse or neglect can be safe, have a permanent home, and have the opportunity to thrive.

This year’s theme is “Light of Hope” and from now until 5 p.m. on Sept,, 15, people all over Nebraska are encouraged to create and submit a sidewalk chalk drawing to Nebraska CASA to be entered to win cash prizes.

Winners will be announced Sept. 22. Judging will be based on originality/creativity, interpretation/execution of CASA Mission, the need for more volunteers and theme and overall design.

Cash Prizes

  • $500 Grand Prize
  • $250 Second Place
  • $100 Third Place
  • $50 Best Children’s Piece
  • $50 Best Family Piece
  • $50 People’s Choice Award

To submit your sidewalk chalk drawing and learn about rules and tips, visit their website.

