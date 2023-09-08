3 men arrested after deputies find $16,800 in counterfeit money during stop on I-80

One man was accused of using a fake $100 bill at a Lincoln store
LSO counterfeit $100 bills
LSO counterfeit $100 bills(Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Three men were arrested in a traffic stop on I-80 west of Lincoln after a deputies found $16,800 in counterfeit bills in their vehicle, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said.

Interdiction officers with LSO stopped the SUV they were in near Northwest 112th Street around 2:40 p.m. Thursday for reportedly making an improper lane change and following too close to another vehicle.

LSO said a deputy smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle and conducted a probable cause search.

Inside, LSO said deputies found $16,800 in counterfeit cash, all in $100 bills, throughout the SUV, as well as on the men themselves. Deputies also said they found numerous $100 prepaid credit cards, but it’s unknown where they were purchased from.

The occupants of the vehicle were identified as Curtis Whitfield, Deonta Minor and Michael Dyre, all of Michigan.

Deputies also discovered a receipt from Walgreens near 14th and Superior Streets with $93.53 in change back. Upon further investigation, LSO said store security video revealed Minor had made the purchase with a counterfeit $100 bill.

All three were arrested and booked into Lancaster County Jail. Minor was arrested for first degree forgery, while Whitfield and Dyre were lodged for aiding and abetting.

Deonta Minor (Left), Michael Dyre (Center), Curtis Whitfield (Right)
Deonta Minor (Left), Michael Dyre (Center), Curtis Whitfield (Right)(Lancaster County Jail)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A box truck crashed into a north Omaha Scooter's Coffee location, causing the drive-thru to...
Driver safely removed after crash causes Scooter’s awning to collapse on car
Jeremie Garrison
Owner of north Lincoln towing company arrested on warrants following standoff
LPD File Photo
Lincoln Police say victim in late August assault case has died
Authorities make arrest following string of burglaries in multiple states, including Nebraska
Four-vehicle crash at South 52nd and Normal Blvd.
2 people hospitalized following four-vehicle crash in southeast Lincoln

Latest News

Good News Friday on 10/11 This Morning (Part One)
Good News Friday on 10/11 This Morning (Part One)
Good News Friday on 10/11 This Morning (Part Two)
Good News Friday on 10/11 This Morning (Part Two)
Friday Fast Facts from Visit Lincoln
Events happening this weekend in and around Lincoln
State Fair attendance was up 8.5% this year.
More people went to the Nebraska State Fair this year