Community invited to 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

Several Quad City communities will be hosting events to remember the lives lost in the Sept....
Several Quad City communities will be hosting events to remember the lives lost in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.(9/11 Memorial and Museum / Jin Lee)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln residents are invited to attend the Patriot Day Ceremony on Monday to pay tribute to first responders who died in the line of duty in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

The free ceremony will begin at 8:30 a.m. and take place on the north side of the State Capitol Building. The ceremony will include:

  • Flag raising by a combined Lincoln-Lancaster County Honor Guard
  • Lincoln Fire and Rescue Pipe and Drum Corps
  • Audio clips from Sept. 11, 2001
  • Sounding of taps and a 21-gun salute conducted by the Lincoln Police Department
  • Remarks by Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Lincoln Police Chief Michon Morrow
  • A wreath posting to recognize those who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, as well as those who responded to the attacks on that day and since.
  • Veterans Memorial Garden Advisory Council committee members will read the names that appear on the Post 9/11 Monument and names of veterans with a Nebraska connection who have died in service since 9/11.

People unable to attend in-person can watch it live on LNKTV, the City’s government access channel, and on the LFR Facebook. It’s available on ALLO channel 2 and Spectrum channel 1300. It will also be available on demand on their website and on their YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A box truck crashed into a north Omaha Scooter's Coffee location, causing the drive-thru to...
Driver safely removed after crash causes Scooter’s awning to collapse on car
Jeremie Garrison
Owner of north Lincoln towing company arrested on warrants following standoff
LPD File Photo
Lincoln Police say victim in late August assault case has died
Authorities make arrest following string of burglaries in multiple states, including Nebraska
Ra'Miyah Worthington (Couresty of Sina Johnson)
Nebraska DHHS flagged multiple concerns with Omaha daycare after infant’s death

Latest News

USPS
Grand Island Post Office to resume delivery on block where dog attack occurred
Portion of North 48th Street now open
Isolated strong to severe storms possible throughout the day for a bulk of the 1011 region....
Weekend Forecast: A cold front changes things up
All branches of Lincoln City Libraries will be closed Friday due to inclement weather.
Residents invited to participate in Lincoln City Libraries community engagement sessions