Community invited to 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln residents are invited to attend the Patriot Day Ceremony on Monday to pay tribute to first responders who died in the line of duty in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

The free ceremony will begin at 8:30 a.m. and take place on the north side of the State Capitol Building. The ceremony will include:

Flag raising by a combined Lincoln-Lancaster County Honor Guard

Lincoln Fire and Rescue Pipe and Drum Corps

Audio clips from Sept. 11, 2001

Sounding of taps and a 21-gun salute conducted by the Lincoln Police Department

Remarks by Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Lincoln Police Chief Michon Morrow

A wreath posting to recognize those who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, as well as those who responded to the attacks on that day and since.

Veterans Memorial Garden Advisory Council committee members will read the names that appear on the Post 9/11 Monument and names of veterans with a Nebraska connection who have died in service since 9/11.

People unable to attend in-person can watch it live on LNKTV, the City’s government access channel, and on the LFR Facebook. It’s available on ALLO channel 2 and Spectrum channel 1300. It will also be available on demand on their website and on their YouTube channel.

