Dale, Weber Score Twice as Huskers Take Down Aggies

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Athletics) - Eleanor Dale and Sarah Weber combined for the Huskers’ four goals, as the No. 24 Nebraska soccer team remains undefeated with the 4-1 victory over UC Davis on Thursday at Hibner Stadium.

The Huskers, who improved to 6-0-1 on the season, held the Aggies to one goal as they fell to 3-4-0 on the year.

In the first half, Sarah Weber sparked the offense with a goal sent to the back right of the net off an assist from Haley Peterson in the eighth minute. Then Eleanor Dale continued her scoring streak, netting her ninth goal of the season, just 10 minutes later. The senior forward headed a cross from Sadie Waite to put the Big Red up, 2-0.

In the 20th minute, the Aggies tallied their lone goal of the match as Leslie Fregoso scored off the assist from Risa Yamada.

The Huskers went into the break with the 2-1 lead and wasted no time continuing their offensive attack in the second half. In the 47th minute, Weber notched her fourth goal of the season as Nicola Hauk sent a pass just outside the goal box to Weber who headed it for the score.

Dale then rounded out NU’s scoring for the night as she took advantage of a penalty kick opportunity and sent the ball past the diving Aggie goalie. This marks Dale’s fourth-straight game with a brace and 10th goal of the season.

The Huskers outshot the Aggies (20-13) and held the shots-on-goal advantage (13-7).

NU will return to action at 1:05 p.m. (CT) on Sunday, Sept. 10 at home against Saint Louis. Action will be streamed on B1G+.

