Events happening this weekend in and around Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend in or around the Capital City, here are a few ideas courtesy of the Friday Fast Facts compiled by “Visit Lincoln.”

HARDWOOD DASH + CARY

7-9pm Fri.; Items for purchase; Free event

Are you wanting to enjoy a glass of wine while listening to great music? Perfect, Capitol View Winery is excited to have the talented Cary Ward join them for the evening. If you’ve never heard his piano playing skills, you need to check them out. Hake Catering will also be there serving food starting at 6pm. This event is at Capitol View Winery. located at 2361 Wittstruck Road, Roca, NE. For more information visit https://capitolviewwinery.com/cv-events/.

NIGHT OF MARVELOUS MAGIC

7:30pm Fri. & Sat.: $15 (This show is geared towards ages 15 & older)

David Michael Fox and Theron Christensen share the greatest magic and mentalism that they have collected over a lifetime in the industry. David will read your mind, predict the future and demonstrate what it means to truly have a “Sixth Sense.” Theron will perform an assortment of his magical creations, which you have likely never seen before. Together, David and Theron will leave you surprised, puzzled and thinking about this experience for years to come. This event is at TADA Theatre, located at 701 P Street. For more information visit www.tadatheatre.info.

MOVIES IN THE PARK PRESENTS ENCANTO

8:45-9pm Starting time depends on the sunset Fri.; Free event

Grab your blanket or a chair and come out for a free family-friendly movie in the park. Encanto follows a multigenerational Colombian family, the Madrigals, whose children and grandchildren-except Mirabel Madrigal-receive magical gifts that helps them serve the people in their community called Encanto. When Mirabel learns the family is losing their magic, she sets out to find out what is happening and save her family and their magical house. This event is at Air Park Community Center, located at 4900 Mike Scholl Drive. For more information visit www.lincoln.ne.gov/party.

9TH ANNUAL FALL STARBO

5-11pm Sat.; Free admission, Items for purchase

The Fall StarBQ will have plenty of activities for the whole family to enjoy. Guests will have the opportunity to explore with safe solar viewing, science demos, youth activities, evening star gazing and so much more. Don’t miss your chance for a photo-op with Star Wars characters. This event is at Branched Oak Observatory, located at 14300 NW 98th Street, Raymond, NE. For more information visit www.branchedoakobservatory.com.

42ND ANNUAL ALL MAKES AUTO & TRUCK SHOW

8am-4pm Sun.; Free for spectators, Items for purchase

Capitol City Ford & Mustang Club presents the 42nd All Makes Auto & Truck Show There will be a lot of cars and other vehicles on site to come look at. Bring the whole family to this family-friendly event. There will be multiple food trucks and vendors on site. The show proceeds will support Veterans and First Responders Foundation Lincoln Chapter. This event is at Southeast Community College, located at 8800 • Street. For more information visit www.ccfmclub.com.

