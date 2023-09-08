Grand Island Post Office to resume delivery on block where dog attack occurred

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The U.S. Postal Service Friday said it would resume mail delivery on a block where a dog recently attacked a mailman.

The attack happened Aug. 22 in the 700 block of West 14th Street near North Cleburn Street in Grand Island. The letter carrier had to be transferred to an Omaha hospital for injuries to his eye and face.

A post office spokesman said that the family which owned the dog in question had moved out of the neighborhood and that mail delivery would resume Friday. They had suspended delivery to that block because of safety concerns.

Residents on the block were frustrated when the post office stopped mail delivery. Heidi Swenson, a resident, said the way the office went about it was disappointing.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.