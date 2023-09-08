Grand Island Post Office to resume delivery on block where dog attack occurred

USPS
USPS(MGN/USPS)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The U.S. Postal Service Friday said it would resume mail delivery on a block where a dog recently attacked a mailman.

The attack happened Aug. 22 in the 700 block of West 14th Street near North Cleburn Street in Grand Island. The letter carrier had to be transferred to an Omaha hospital for injuries to his eye and face.

A post office spokesman said that the family which owned the dog in question had moved out of the neighborhood and that mail delivery would resume Friday. They had suspended delivery to that block because of safety concerns.

Residents on the block were frustrated when the post office stopped mail delivery. Heidi Swenson, a resident, said the way the office went about it was disappointing.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A box truck crashed into a north Omaha Scooter's Coffee location, causing the drive-thru to...
Driver safely removed after crash causes Scooter’s awning to collapse on car
Jeremie Garrison
Owner of north Lincoln towing company arrested on warrants following standoff
LPD File Photo
Lincoln Police say victim in late August assault case has died
Authorities make arrest following string of burglaries in multiple states, including Nebraska
Ra'Miyah Worthington (Couresty of Sina Johnson)
Nebraska DHHS flagged multiple concerns with Omaha daycare after infant’s death

Latest News

Several Quad City communities will be hosting events to remember the lives lost in the Sept....
Community invited to 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony
Portion of North 48th Street now open
Isolated strong to severe storms possible throughout the day for a bulk of the 1011 region....
Weekend Forecast: A cold front changes things up
All branches of Lincoln City Libraries will be closed Friday due to inclement weather.
Residents invited to participate in Lincoln City Libraries community engagement sessions