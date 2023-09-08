Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office posts results of Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign

(MGN Online / Christian Sullivan / U.S. Air Force)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office released the results of the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign on Friday.

The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign is a nationwide effort to reduce the number of impaired drivers on public roads. LSO participated in the event Aug. 31 -Sept. 03.

LSO said the deputies involved in the patrol contacted 90 vehicles, issued 48 citations, issued 71 warning or defect cards, made six criminal arrests and arrested two people for having an outstanding warrant. Official citations included 27 speeding, five driving during suspension, four driving while intoxicated, seven registration and insurance violations, and five various traffic law violations.

According to LSO, the criminal arrests included one for possession of marijuana with the intent to deliver, 2 for possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, and 3 for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Overtime compensation for the additional deputies working during the crackdown was paid through a grant funded by the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A box truck crashed into a north Omaha Scooter's Coffee location, causing the drive-thru to...
Driver safely removed after crash causes Scooter’s awning to collapse on car
Jeremie Garrison
Owner of north Lincoln towing company arrested on warrants following standoff
LPD File Photo
Lincoln Police say victim in late August assault case has died
Authorities make arrest following string of burglaries in multiple states, including Nebraska
Ra'Miyah Worthington (Couresty of Sina Johnson)
Nebraska DHHS flagged multiple concerns with Omaha daycare after infant’s death

Latest News

This will be the largest renovation the museum has done since its opening in 1927.
Morrill Hall to close for three months for extensive renovations
LSO counterfeit $100 bills
3 men arrested after deputies find $16,800 in counterfeit money during stop on I-80
University of Nebraska’s State Museum-Morrill Hall and Mueller Planetarium will close to the...
Morrill Hall to close for three months for extensive renovations
Three men were arrested in a traffic stop on I-80 west of Lincoln after a deputies found...
3 men arrested after deputies find $16,800 in counterfeit money during stop on I-80