Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office posts results of Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office released the results of the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign on Friday.

The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign is a nationwide effort to reduce the number of impaired drivers on public roads. LSO participated in the event Aug. 31 -Sept. 03.

LSO said the deputies involved in the patrol contacted 90 vehicles, issued 48 citations, issued 71 warning or defect cards, made six criminal arrests and arrested two people for having an outstanding warrant. Official citations included 27 speeding, five driving during suspension, four driving while intoxicated, seven registration and insurance violations, and five various traffic law violations.

According to LSO, the criminal arrests included one for possession of marijuana with the intent to deliver, 2 for possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, and 3 for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Overtime compensation for the additional deputies working during the crackdown was paid through a grant funded by the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office.

