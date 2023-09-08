Lincoln Police investigating after six small fires started in southwest Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are searching for the person responsible for starting six small fires in southwest Lincoln overnight on Wednesday.

LPD and Lincoln Fire and Rescue were called to an alley near 17th Street and Euclid Avenue around 5:10 a.m. after receiving a report of a small grass fire. According to Lincoln Police, this was one of six small trash can and dumpster fires that LFR responded to in the area overnight.

The other fires were located at 17th & D Streets, 16th & Sumner Streets, 17th & Prospect Streets, 19th & Prospect Streets and 16th & Garfield Streets.

The Lincoln Police Department said surveillance video in the area showed a teenage male wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants and red flip flop style sandals who could’ve possibly been involved.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information or surveillance video is encouraged to contact the Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.