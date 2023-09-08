Lincoln Police to restrict access to Haymarket for Morgan Wallen concert

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department will be restricting access to the Haymarket on Saturday for the Morgan Wallen concert.

Beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, westbound access will be restricted at 9th and R, 9th and Q, 9th and P, and the 9th and O access road.

During the closure, people can get to the Haymarket by taking N Street from the south or Salt Creek Roadway from the north.

Additional parking for the concert will be at the Festival Lot located at 901 V St., and access to the Haymarket will be through the pedestrian bridge.

