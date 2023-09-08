Lincoln Police to restrict access to Haymarket for Morgan Wallen concert

Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.(Mark Humphrey | Mark Humphrey/Invision/AP)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 8, 2023
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department will be restricting access to the Haymarket on Saturday for the Morgan Wallen concert.

Beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, westbound access will be restricted at 9th and R, 9th and Q, 9th and P, and the 9th and O access road.

During the closure, people can get to the Haymarket by taking N Street from the south or Salt Creek Roadway from the north.

Additional parking for the concert will be at the Festival Lot located at 901 V St., and access to the Haymarket will be through the pedestrian bridge.

