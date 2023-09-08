Morrill Hall to close for three months for extensive renovations

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - University of Nebraska’s State Museum-Morrill Hall and Mueller Planetarium will close to the public from Oct. 2 through mid-January 2024 for extensive renovations.

The project began in May, and while the museum hoped to continue welcoming visitors during the project, they ultimately decided that staying open would inconvenience visitors.

“Our choices were to try and continue to stretch construction into the summer, and risk a lot of noise and disruption to the visitor experience, or do a hard close of the museum for a few months where we could get more crews in and more work done more quickly and then reopen with a refreshed and new Morrill Hall for our guests,” Caroline Clements, the public relations and membership coordinator at the museum said.

The new renovation will include improved accessibility access, a new HVAC system, a refurbished classroom and updated exhibits. This will be the largest renovation the museum has done since its opening in 1927.

Amidst all these changes, the museum is preserving the infamous Dolan murals with the help of a conservation committee.

“The museum will still offer virtual learning programs and rentable science kits on their website.” Clements said.

The museum will extend all current memberships by the period of closure, and any memberships purchased or renewed during the closure will receive an extension. To learn more about the renovations, visit their website.

