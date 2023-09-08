Portion of Billy Wolff Trail to temporarily close Monday

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Starting Monday, a portion of the Billy Wolff Trail between the Dietrich Trail and North 17th Street will temporarily close for repairs.

Barricades will be in place during the closure and trail users are encouraged to use the Deitrich Trail and sidewalk along North 17th Street to bypass the work area.

The trail will reopen on Tuesday but trail users will need avoid the newly poured sections until next Friday.

For more information about Lincoln trails, visit lincoln.ne.gov/trails.

