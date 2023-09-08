Residents invited to participate in Lincoln City Libraries community engagement sessions

Published: Sep. 8, 2023
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln City Libraries is inviting the community to participate in their community engagement sessions regarding library services and activities.

The 45-minute sessions will take place in September and October and feature an informational presentation followed by a series of questions for participant feedback.

The purpose of the sessions is to gather input on community needs and expectations for the LCL system so they can consider current and future service expectations within the context of local demands and national library trends.

The schedule is as follows:

  • Monday, Sept. 18 – 6 p.m., Anderson Branch, 3635 Touzalin Ave.
  • Friday, Sept. 29 – 5 p.m., Gere Branch, 2400 S. 56th St.
  • Wednesday, Oct. 11 – 7 p.m., Walt Branch, 6701 S. 14th St.
  • Thursday, Oct. 12 – noon, Bennett Martin Public Library, 136 S. 14th St.
  • Tuesday, Oct. 17 – 4 p.m., Eiseley Branch, 1530 Superior St.

“This community engagement process and hearing directly from our community are crucial parts of our facilities studies,” LCL Director Ryan Wieber said. “Each of our locations will be studied for their capacity to provide services matched to the needs of the surrounding neighborhoods and to the community at large.”

