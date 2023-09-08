Sports Overtime: Week 3 (Friday, Sept. 8)
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s Week 3 of the 2023 High School football season. Chase Matteson and Kendall Lanier provide updates on scores, highlights and analysis from games across the 1011 NOW area.
Friday’s Scores:
BDS 50, Blue Hill 0
Garden County 43, Wallace 42
Lewiston 81, St. Edward 41
Madison 20, Winside 8
Shelton 74, Santee 39
Silver Lake 36, Maywood-Hayes Center 21
Stuart 35, Cody-Kilgore 27
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 54, Parkview Christian 6
Scheduled Games: (not yet scored)
@ Alliance: Valentine VS Alliance
@ Amherst: Chase County VS Amherst
@ Anselmo-Merna: Central Valley VS Anselmo-Merna
@ Archbishop Bergan: Lincoln Christian VS Archbishop Bergan
@ Arlington: Pierce VS Arlington
@ Auburn: Wahoo VS Auburn
@ Aurora: Ashland-Greenwood VS Aurora
@ Beatrice: Omaha Skutt Catholic VS Beatrice
@ Bellevue West: Omaha Westside VS Bellevue West
@ Bertrand: Alma VS Bertrand
@ Blair: Ralston VS Blair
@ Boyd County: Wausa VS Boyd County
@ Broken Bow: McCook VS Broken Bow
@ Burwell: Ainsworth VS Burwell
@ CWC: Palmer VS CWC
@ Cambridge: Ravenna VS Cambridge
@ Cedar Catholic: Yutan VS Cedar Catholic
@ Clarkson/Leigh: Bancroft-Rosalie VS Clarkson/Leigh
@ Columbus Lakeview: Boone Central VS Columbus Lakeview
@ Columbus: Omaha North VS Columbus
@ Conestoga: Freeman VS Conestoga
@ Cozad: Ogallala VS Cozad
@ Crawford: Creek Valley VS Crawford
@ Creighton Preparatory School: Gretna VS Creighton Preparatory School
@ Crete: Elkhorn North VS Crete
@ Diller-Odell: Deshler VS Diller-Odell
@ Douglas County West: Louisville VS Douglas County West
@ Douglas, WY: Gering VS Douglas, WY
@ Dundy County Stratton: Axtell VS Dundy County Stratton
@ EPPJ: Creighton VS EPPJ
@ East Butler: High Plains Community VS East Butler
@ Elkhorn High : Gross Catholic VS Elkhorn High
@ Elkhorn Valley: Hartington-Newcastle VS Elkhorn Valley
@ Elmwood-Murdock: Palmyra VS Elmwood-Murdock
@ Fairbury: Schuyler VS Fairbury
@ Falls City Sacred Heart: Nebraska Lutheran VS Falls City Sacred Heart
@ Fillmore Central: Centennial VS Fillmore Central
@ Fredrick, CO: Scottsbluff VS Fredrick, CO
@ Fullerton: Twin River VS Fullerton
@ Gibbon: Hastings St. Cecilia VS Gibbon
@ Gothenburg: Adams Central VS Gothenburg
@ Grand Island Central Catholic: Bishop Neumann VS Grand Island Central Catholic
@ Gretna East: Plattsmouth VS Gretna East
@ Harvard: Meridian VS Harvard
@ Hastings: Lincoln Pius X VS Hastings
@ Heartland Lutheran: Brady VS Heartland Lutheran
@ Hemingford: Hyannis VS Hemingford
@ Hershey: Centura VS Hershey
@ Hi-Line: Sutton VS Hi-Line
@ Hitchcock County: South Loup VS Hitchcock County
@ Holdrege: Central City VS Holdrege
@ Humphrey St. Francis: Osceola VS Humphrey St. Francis
@ Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family: Randolph VS Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family
@ Kearney Catholic: Minden VS Kearney Catholic
@ Kearney: Lincoln North Star VS Kearney
@ Kimball: North Platte St. Patrick’s VS Kimball
@ Lawrence-Nelson: Arapahoe VS Lawrence-Nelson
@ Leyton: Morrill VS Leyton
@ Lincoln East: Lincoln Southwest VS Lincoln East
@ Lincoln High: Omaha Central VS Lincoln High
@ Lincoln Lutheran: Aquinas Catholic VS Lincoln Lutheran
@ Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (LVSS): Norfolk Catholic VS Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (LVSS)
@ Loomis: Elm Creek VS Loomis
@ Lourdes Central Catholic: Johnson County Central VS Lourdes Central Catholic
@ Lutheran High Northeast: Guardian Angels Central Catholic VS Lutheran High Northeast
@ Lyons-Decatur Northeast: Omaha Brownell Talbot VS Lyons-Decatur Northeast
@ McCool Junction: Cross County VS McCool Junction
@ Mead: Johnson-Brock VS Mead
@ Medicine Valley: Overton VS Medicine Valley
@ Millard North: Millard South VS Millard North
@ Mitchell: Chadron VS Mitchell
@ Mount Michael Benedictine: Waverly VS Mount Michael Benedictine
@ Nebraska Christian: Wisner-Pilger VS Nebraska Christian
@ Nebraska City: Platteview VS Nebraska City
@ Neligh-Oakdale: Crofton VS Neligh-Oakdale
@ Norris: Lexington VS Norris
@ North Bend Central: Milford VS North Bend Central
@ ONeill: West Holt VS ONeill
@ Oakland-Craig: Malcolm VS Oakland-Craig
@ Omaha Benson: Omaha Westview VS Omaha Benson
@ Omaha Bryan: Bellevue East VS Omaha Bryan
@ Omaha Buena Vista: Omaha South VS Omaha Buena Vista
@ Omaha Concordia: Falls City VS Omaha Concordia
@ Ord: Battle Creek VS Ord
@ Papillion-LaVista South: Elkhorn South VS Papillion-LaVista South
@ Pender: Wakefield VS Pender
@ Perkins County: Bayard VS Perkins County
@ Plainview: Laurel-Concord-Coleridge VS Plainview
@ Pleasanton: Ansley-Litchfield VS Pleasanton
@ Raymond Central: Omaha Roncalli Catholic VS Raymond Central
@ Red Cloud: Dorchester VS Red Cloud
@ Riverside: North Central VS Riverside
@ Sandy Creek: EMF VS Sandy Creek
@ Seward: Northwest VS Seward
@ Shelby-Rising City: Arcadia-Loup City VS Shelby-Rising City
@ Sidney: Gordon-Rushville VS Sidney
@ Sioux County: Wauneta-Palisade VS Sioux County
@ South Sioux City: Omaha Northwest VS South Sioux City
@ Southern: Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer VS Southern
@ Southwest: Wilcox-Hildreth VS Southwest
@ St. Paul: Scotus Central Catholic VS St. Paul
@ Stanton: Weeping Water VS Stanton
@ Sterling: Hampton VS Sterling
@ Superior: Kenesaw VS Superior
@ Sutherland: Bridgeport VS Sutherland
@ Syracuse: David City VS Syracuse
@ TCNE (Tri County Northeast): Bloomfield VS TCNE (Tri County Northeast)
@ Tekamah-Herman: Ponca VS Tekamah-Herman
@ Thayer Central: Heartland VS Thayer Central
@ Twin Loup: Sandhills/Thedford VS Twin Loup
@ Walthill: Niobrara/Verdigre VS Walthill
@ Wayne: Fort Calhoun VS Wayne
@ West Point-Beemer: Boys Town VS West Point-Beemer
@ Wilber-Clatonia: Doniphan-Trumbull VS Wilber-Clatonia
@ Wood River: Tri County VS Wood River
@ Wynot: Howells-Dodge VS Wynot
@ York: Bennington VS York
