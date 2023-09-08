Sports Overtime: Week 3 (Friday, Sept. 8)

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s Week 3 of the 2023 High School football season. Chase Matteson and Kendall Lanier provide updates on scores, highlights and analysis from games across the 1011 NOW area.

Friday’s Scores:

BDS 50, Blue Hill 0

Garden County 43, Wallace 42

Lewiston 81, St. Edward 41

Madison 20, Winside 8

Shelton 74, Santee 39

Silver Lake 36, Maywood-Hayes Center 21

Stuart 35, Cody-Kilgore 27

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 54, Parkview Christian 6

Scheduled Games: (not yet scored)

@ Alliance: Valentine VS Alliance

@ Amherst: Chase County VS Amherst

@ Anselmo-Merna: Central Valley VS Anselmo-Merna

@ Archbishop Bergan: Lincoln Christian VS Archbishop Bergan

@ Arlington: Pierce VS Arlington

@ Auburn: Wahoo VS Auburn

@ Aurora: Ashland-Greenwood VS Aurora

@ Beatrice: Omaha Skutt Catholic VS Beatrice

@ Bellevue West: Omaha Westside VS Bellevue West

@ Bertrand: Alma VS Bertrand

@ Blair: Ralston VS Blair

@ Boyd County: Wausa VS Boyd County

@ Broken Bow: McCook VS Broken Bow

@ Burwell: Ainsworth VS Burwell

@ CWC: Palmer VS CWC

@ Cambridge: Ravenna VS Cambridge

@ Cedar Catholic: Yutan VS Cedar Catholic

@ Clarkson/Leigh: Bancroft-Rosalie VS Clarkson/Leigh

@ Columbus Lakeview: Boone Central VS Columbus Lakeview

@ Columbus: Omaha North VS Columbus

@ Conestoga: Freeman VS Conestoga

@ Cozad: Ogallala VS Cozad

@ Crawford: Creek Valley VS Crawford

@ Creighton Preparatory School: Gretna VS Creighton Preparatory School

@ Crete: Elkhorn North VS Crete

@ Diller-Odell: Deshler VS Diller-Odell

@ Douglas County West: Louisville VS Douglas County West

@ Douglas, WY: Gering VS Douglas, WY

@ Dundy County Stratton: Axtell VS Dundy County Stratton

@ EPPJ: Creighton VS EPPJ

@ East Butler: High Plains Community VS East Butler

@ Elkhorn High : Gross Catholic VS Elkhorn High

@ Elkhorn Valley: Hartington-Newcastle VS Elkhorn Valley

@ Elmwood-Murdock: Palmyra VS Elmwood-Murdock

@ Fairbury: Schuyler VS Fairbury

@ Falls City Sacred Heart: Nebraska Lutheran VS Falls City Sacred Heart

@ Fillmore Central: Centennial VS Fillmore Central

@ Fredrick, CO: Scottsbluff VS Fredrick, CO

@ Fullerton: Twin River VS Fullerton

@ Gibbon: Hastings St. Cecilia VS Gibbon

@ Gothenburg: Adams Central VS Gothenburg

@ Grand Island Central Catholic: Bishop Neumann VS Grand Island Central Catholic

@ Gretna East: Plattsmouth VS Gretna East

@ Harvard: Meridian VS Harvard

@ Hastings: Lincoln Pius X VS Hastings

@ Heartland Lutheran: Brady VS Heartland Lutheran

@ Hemingford: Hyannis VS Hemingford

@ Hershey: Centura VS Hershey

@ Hi-Line: Sutton VS Hi-Line

@ Hitchcock County: South Loup VS Hitchcock County

@ Holdrege: Central City VS Holdrege

@ Humphrey St. Francis: Osceola VS Humphrey St. Francis

@ Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family: Randolph VS Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family

@ Kearney Catholic: Minden VS Kearney Catholic

@ Kearney: Lincoln North Star VS Kearney

@ Kimball: North Platte St. Patrick’s VS Kimball

@ Lawrence-Nelson: Arapahoe VS Lawrence-Nelson

@ Leyton: Morrill VS Leyton

@ Lincoln East: Lincoln Southwest VS Lincoln East

@ Lincoln High: Omaha Central VS Lincoln High

@ Lincoln Lutheran: Aquinas Catholic VS Lincoln Lutheran

@ Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (LVSS): Norfolk Catholic VS Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (LVSS)

@ Loomis: Elm Creek VS Loomis

@ Lourdes Central Catholic: Johnson County Central VS Lourdes Central Catholic

@ Lutheran High Northeast: Guardian Angels Central Catholic VS Lutheran High Northeast

@ Lyons-Decatur Northeast: Omaha Brownell Talbot VS Lyons-Decatur Northeast

@ McCool Junction: Cross County VS McCool Junction

@ Mead: Johnson-Brock VS Mead

@ Medicine Valley: Overton VS Medicine Valley

@ Millard North: Millard South VS Millard North

@ Mitchell: Chadron VS Mitchell

@ Mount Michael Benedictine: Waverly VS Mount Michael Benedictine

@ Nebraska Christian: Wisner-Pilger VS Nebraska Christian

@ Nebraska City: Platteview VS Nebraska City

@ Neligh-Oakdale: Crofton VS Neligh-Oakdale

@ Norris: Lexington VS Norris

@ North Bend Central: Milford VS North Bend Central

@ ONeill: West Holt VS ONeill

@ Oakland-Craig: Malcolm VS Oakland-Craig

@ Omaha Benson: Omaha Westview VS Omaha Benson

@ Omaha Bryan: Bellevue East VS Omaha Bryan

@ Omaha Buena Vista: Omaha South VS Omaha Buena Vista

@ Omaha Concordia: Falls City VS Omaha Concordia

@ Ord: Battle Creek VS Ord

@ Papillion-LaVista South: Elkhorn South VS Papillion-LaVista South

@ Pender: Wakefield VS Pender

@ Perkins County: Bayard VS Perkins County

@ Plainview: Laurel-Concord-Coleridge VS Plainview

@ Pleasanton: Ansley-Litchfield VS Pleasanton

@ Raymond Central: Omaha Roncalli Catholic VS Raymond Central

@ Red Cloud: Dorchester VS Red Cloud

@ Riverside: North Central VS Riverside

@ Sandy Creek: EMF VS Sandy Creek

@ Seward: Northwest VS Seward

@ Shelby-Rising City: Arcadia-Loup City VS Shelby-Rising City

@ Sidney: Gordon-Rushville VS Sidney

@ Sioux County: Wauneta-Palisade VS Sioux County

@ South Sioux City: Omaha Northwest VS South Sioux City

@ Southern: Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer VS Southern

@ Southwest: Wilcox-Hildreth VS Southwest

@ St. Paul: Scotus Central Catholic VS St. Paul

@ Stanton: Weeping Water VS Stanton

@ Sterling: Hampton VS Sterling

@ Superior: Kenesaw VS Superior

@ Sutherland: Bridgeport VS Sutherland

@ Syracuse: David City VS Syracuse

@ TCNE (Tri County Northeast): Bloomfield VS TCNE (Tri County Northeast)

@ Tekamah-Herman: Ponca VS Tekamah-Herman

@ Thayer Central: Heartland VS Thayer Central

@ Twin Loup: Sandhills/Thedford VS Twin Loup

@ Walthill: Niobrara/Verdigre VS Walthill

@ Wayne: Fort Calhoun VS Wayne

@ West Point-Beemer: Boys Town VS West Point-Beemer

@ Wilber-Clatonia: Doniphan-Trumbull VS Wilber-Clatonia

@ Wood River: Tri County VS Wood River

@ Wynot: Howells-Dodge VS Wynot

@ York: Bennington VS York

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A box truck crashed into a north Omaha Scooter's Coffee location, causing the drive-thru to...
Driver safely removed after crash causes Scooter’s awning to collapse on car
Jeremie Garrison
Owner of north Lincoln towing company arrested on warrants following standoff
LPD File Photo
Lincoln Police say victim in late August assault case has died
Authorities make arrest following string of burglaries in multiple states, including Nebraska
Ra'Miyah Worthington (Couresty of Sina Johnson)
Nebraska DHHS flagged multiple concerns with Omaha daycare after infant’s death

Latest News

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are in route to Boulder Friday evening as they face Colorado...
NReport: Huskers vs. Buffs: Reignited rivalry
Lincoln Southeast gets ready to take the field for a game against Papillion-La Vista.
H.S. Football Highlights & Scores (Thursday, Sept. 7)
Highlights from Thursday's high school football games across Nebraska.
H.S. Football Highlights (Thurs, Sept. 7)
Nebraska Women's Soccer midfielder/forward Ella Guyott #5
Dale, Weber Score Twice as Huskers Take Down Aggies