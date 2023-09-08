Sports Overtime: Week 3 (Friday, Sept. 8)

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s Week 3 of the 2023 High School football season. Chase Matteson and Kendall Lanier provide updates on scores, highlights and analysis from games across the 1011 NOW area.

Friday’s Scores:

BDS 50, Blue Hill 0

Garden County 43, Wallace 42

Lewiston 81, St. Edward 41

Madison 20, Winside 8

Shelton 74, Santee 39

Silver Lake 36, Maywood-Hayes Center 21

Stuart 35, Cody-Kilgore 27

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 54, Parkview Christian 6

Scheduled Games: (not yet scored)

@ Alliance: Valentine VS Alliance

@ Amherst: Chase County VS Amherst

@ Anselmo-Merna: Central Valley VS Anselmo-Merna

@ Archbishop Bergan: Lincoln Christian VS Archbishop Bergan

@ Arlington: Pierce VS Arlington

@ Auburn: Wahoo VS Auburn

@ Aurora: Ashland-Greenwood VS Aurora

@ Beatrice: Omaha Skutt Catholic VS Beatrice

@ Bellevue West: Omaha Westside VS Bellevue West

@ Bertrand: Alma VS Bertrand

@ Blair: Ralston VS Blair

@ Boyd County: Wausa VS Boyd County

@ Broken Bow: McCook VS Broken Bow

@ Burwell: Ainsworth VS Burwell

@ CWC: Palmer VS CWC

@ Cambridge: Ravenna VS Cambridge

@ Cedar Catholic: Yutan VS Cedar Catholic

@ Clarkson/Leigh: Bancroft-Rosalie VS Clarkson/Leigh

@ Columbus Lakeview: Boone Central VS Columbus Lakeview

@ Columbus: Omaha North VS Columbus

@ Conestoga: Freeman VS Conestoga

@ Cozad: Ogallala VS Cozad

@ Crawford: Creek Valley VS Crawford

@ Creighton Preparatory School: Gretna VS Creighton Preparatory School

@ Crete: Elkhorn North VS Crete

@ Diller-Odell: Deshler VS Diller-Odell

@ Douglas County West: Louisville VS Douglas County West

@ Douglas, WY: Gering VS Douglas, WY

@ Dundy County Stratton: Axtell VS Dundy County Stratton

@ EPPJ: Creighton VS EPPJ

@ East Butler: High Plains Community VS East Butler

@ Elkhorn High : Gross Catholic VS Elkhorn High

@ Elkhorn Valley: Hartington-Newcastle VS Elkhorn Valley

@ Elmwood-Murdock: Palmyra VS Elmwood-Murdock

@ Fairbury: Schuyler VS Fairbury

@ Falls City Sacred Heart: Nebraska Lutheran VS Falls City Sacred Heart

@ Fillmore Central: Centennial VS Fillmore Central

@ Fredrick, CO: Scottsbluff VS Fredrick, CO

@ Fullerton: Twin River VS Fullerton

@ Gibbon: Hastings St. Cecilia VS Gibbon

@ Gothenburg: Adams Central VS Gothenburg

@ Grand Island Central Catholic: Bishop Neumann VS Grand Island Central Catholic

@ Gretna East: Plattsmouth VS Gretna East

@ Harvard: Meridian VS Harvard

@ Hastings: Lincoln Pius X VS Hastings

@ Heartland Lutheran: Brady VS Heartland Lutheran

@ Hemingford: Hyannis VS Hemingford

@ Hershey: Centura VS Hershey

@ Hi-Line: Sutton VS Hi-Line

@ Hitchcock County: South Loup VS Hitchcock County

@ Holdrege: Central City VS Holdrege

@ Humphrey St. Francis: Osceola VS Humphrey St. Francis

@ Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family: Randolph VS Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family

@ Kearney Catholic: Minden VS Kearney Catholic

@ Kearney: Lincoln North Star VS Kearney

@ Kimball: North Platte St. Patrick’s VS Kimball

@ Lawrence-Nelson: Arapahoe VS Lawrence-Nelson

@ Leyton: Morrill VS Leyton

@ Lincoln East: Lincoln Southwest VS Lincoln East

@ Lincoln High: Omaha Central VS Lincoln High

@ Lincoln Lutheran: Aquinas Catholic VS Lincoln Lutheran

@ Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (LVSS): Norfolk Catholic VS Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (LVSS)

@ Loomis: Elm Creek VS Loomis

@ Lourdes Central Catholic: Johnson County Central VS Lourdes Central Catholic

@ Lutheran High Northeast: Guardian Angels Central Catholic VS Lutheran High Northeast

@ Lyons-Decatur Northeast: Omaha Brownell Talbot VS Lyons-Decatur Northeast

@ McCool Junction: Cross County VS McCool Junction

@ Mead: Johnson-Brock VS Mead

@ Medicine Valley: Overton VS Medicine Valley

@ Millard North: Millard South VS Millard North

@ Mitchell: Chadron VS Mitchell

@ Mount Michael Benedictine: Waverly VS Mount Michael Benedictine

@ Nebraska Christian: Wisner-Pilger VS Nebraska Christian

@ Nebraska City: Platteview VS Nebraska City

@ Neligh-Oakdale: Crofton VS Neligh-Oakdale

@ Norris: Lexington VS Norris

@ North Bend Central: Milford VS North Bend Central

@ ONeill: West Holt VS ONeill

@ Oakland-Craig: Malcolm VS Oakland-Craig

@ Omaha Benson: Omaha Westview VS Omaha Benson

@ Omaha Bryan: Bellevue East VS Omaha Bryan

@ Omaha Buena Vista: Omaha South VS Omaha Buena Vista

@ Omaha Concordia: Falls City VS Omaha Concordia

@ Ord: Battle Creek VS Ord

@ Papillion-LaVista South: Elkhorn South VS Papillion-LaVista South

@ Pender: Wakefield VS Pender

@ Perkins County: Bayard VS Perkins County

@ Plainview: Laurel-Concord-Coleridge VS Plainview

@ Pleasanton: Ansley-Litchfield VS Pleasanton

@ Raymond Central: Omaha Roncalli Catholic VS Raymond Central

@ Red Cloud: Dorchester VS Red Cloud

@ Riverside: North Central VS Riverside

@ Sandy Creek: EMF VS Sandy Creek

@ Seward: Northwest VS Seward

@ Shelby-Rising City: Arcadia-Loup City VS Shelby-Rising City

@ Sidney: Gordon-Rushville VS Sidney

@ Sioux County: Wauneta-Palisade VS Sioux County

@ South Sioux City: Omaha Northwest VS South Sioux City

@ Southern: Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer VS Southern

@ Southwest: Wilcox-Hildreth VS Southwest

@ St. Paul: Scotus Central Catholic VS St. Paul

@ Stanton: Weeping Water VS Stanton

@ Sterling: Hampton VS Sterling

@ Superior: Kenesaw VS Superior

@ Sutherland: Bridgeport VS Sutherland

@ Syracuse: David City VS Syracuse

@ TCNE (Tri County Northeast): Bloomfield VS TCNE (Tri County Northeast)

@ Tekamah-Herman: Ponca VS Tekamah-Herman

@ Thayer Central: Heartland VS Thayer Central

@ Twin Loup: Sandhills/Thedford VS Twin Loup

@ Walthill: Niobrara/Verdigre VS Walthill

@ Wayne: Fort Calhoun VS Wayne

@ West Point-Beemer: Boys Town VS West Point-Beemer

@ Wilber-Clatonia: Doniphan-Trumbull VS Wilber-Clatonia

@ Wood River: Tri County VS Wood River

@ Wynot: Howells-Dodge VS Wynot

@ York: Bennington VS York

