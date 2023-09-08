Weekend Forecast: A cold front changes things up

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An active weather weekend is setting up for the 1011 region... rain & storm chances return along with a drastic change in temperatures.

A low-pressure system and an associated cold front will be the culprit for rain and storms chances this weekend and bring the threat for severe weather on Saturday. The system will push into the 1011 region on Saturday morning... stalling much of Sunday and eventually exiting by Sunday evening. Therefore, we will see rain & storm chances both days.

The chance for rain & storms will begin Saturday morning. Spotty activity will be possible for the first half of the day in central and eastern areas. The better chance for rain, storms and severe weather will set up in the afternoon and evening. The front will trigger rain & storms to develop in the north and sink east/southeast into south central and southeastern areas. The marginal threat for severe weather will reside just to the west of the Lincoln metro... across the remainder of the state. Damaging winds and hail are the primary storm threats. We will get a bit of a lull in precipitation through the nighttime hours, but chances return in the west and central portions of the state by early Sunday morning.

Spotty showers and storms possible for the first part of the day, second half of the day will bring the better chance for rain & storms as the front triggers scattered activity that could form into a line. (KOLN)

Isolated strong to severe storms possible throughout the day for a bulk of the 1011 region. Damaging winds and hail are the primary threats. (KOLN)

Activity will linger along and behind the frontal boundary on Sunday.... I think we will see more shower activity than storm activity too. There is no threat for severe weather at this time. We will see the chance for precipitation begin in northern areas and sink through into the southern half of the state by the evening hours.

Rain and possibly a few storms possible throughout the day on Sunday. Activity will begin in the north and sink south by the afternoon and evening. (KOLN)

In terms of temperatures.... Saturday will be drastically different than Sunday! High temperatures on Saturday will be slightly warmer and bump into the mid 80s to lower 90s. Low temperatures Sunday morning will be seasonal in the 50s. Then much cooler temperatures are set up for Sunday.... the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Sunday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

The chance for precipitation will linger through Monday and then we are expecting a fairly dry new week. Temperatures will be seasonally cool..... the 70s return and stick around!

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

