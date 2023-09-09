Apple expected to make significant change to latest iPhone

Apple is set to unveil the iPhone 15 in just a few days, and it’s widely expected to be a USB-C...
Apple is set to unveil the iPhone 15 in just a few days, and it’s widely expected to be a USB-C charging port.(APPLE via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The new iPhone is expected to have one significant change when it is unveiled next week.

The iPhone 15 is rumored to ditch Apple’s lightning charger in favor of USB-C charging.

This could help streamline the charging process across various devices and brands.

The expected move comes less than a year after the European Union voted to approve legislation to require smartphones and other devices to support USB-C charging by 2024.

The company has previously switched its MacBooks and iPads to USB-C charging.

However, it is still unclear if the shift to USB-C will happen for all new iPhone 15 models or only for the Pro devices.

The iPhone 15 is expected to be unveiled at a launch event at Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino, California on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Felipe Vazquez at his sentencing hearing Wednesday, May 25, 2022.
Man convicted of killing Mario Herrera sentenced in separate case
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Lincoln Police to restrict access to Haymarket for Morgan Wallen concert
Ra'Miyah Worthington (Couresty of Sina Johnson)
Nebraska DHHS flagged multiple concerns with Omaha daycare after infant’s death
Star-Studded BBQ Extravaganza at Branched Oak Observatory: A Celestial Celebration
South Lincoln arson
Lincoln Police investigating after six small fires started in southwest Lincoln

Latest News

An unprecedented effort to award roughly $225 million in grants to North and South Omaha is...
Reignited process to award $225 million in grants to North, South Omaha has unlikely critics
Police searching for Danelo Cavalcante are now focused on Longwood Gardens, where the inmate...
Police in Pennsylvania focus on new area in search for escaped inmate
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes U.S. President Joe Biden upon his arrival at...
Biden, Modi and EU unveil rail and shipping project linking India to Middle East and Europe
A man walks past a damaged wall of the historic Medina of Marrakech, after after an earthquake...
Powerful quake in Morocco kills more than 1,000 people and damages historic buildings in Marrakech