Colorado defeats Nebraska, 36-14

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska loses to #22 Colorado, 36-14, in Boulder. The Huskers have 4 turnovers and Shedeur Sanders shines for the Buffs as the Matt Rhule era has started 0-2.

1st Quarter

Nebraska’s opening drive saw receiver Billy Kemp IV catch his first pass as a Husker for a 28-yard gain. The Husker’s turnover trouble continued downfield as Jeff Sims fumbled a snap that Colorado defensive lineman Arden Walker recovered. The Buffalos were unable to take advantage of the Nebraska mistake, as the Cornhusker’s defense forced punts on both of Colorado’s opening two drives and the quarter ended scoreless.

2nd Quarter

Nebraska’s defense kept the pressure on Colorado to start the second quarter as 2 sacks from freshman Cam Lenhardt forced another punt from the Buffaloes. Two big runs from Gabe Ervin Jr. totaling 39 yards put the Huskers in field goal position, where Tristan Alvano missed a 45-yard field goal to keep the game scoreless. Colorado’s Jace Feely kicked a 31-yard field goal for the first points of the game after the Buffaloes recovered another fumbled snap by Sims.

On the next drive, Sims threw his fourth interception of the year to Colorado’s Jaylen Ellis. The Buffalos took advantage of their field position on the turnover with Shedeur Sanders connecting with Tar’varish Dawson Jr. for a 30-yard touchdown pass. Following a Nebraska punt, the Buffalos extended their lead before the half with another Jace Feely 31-yard field goal.

3rd Quarter

The second half started the Huskers way with Nebraska stopping Colorado on 4th down with Omar Brown stuffing a reverse by Jimmy Horn Jr. Jeff Sims then showed off his legs with a 57-yard touchdown run and the first points of the game for Nebraska. Shedeur Sanders and Colorado responded quickly with a 10 play, 75 yard-drive ending with a 12-yard touchdown reception by Xavier Weaver. Buffs led 20 to 7 at this point.

4th Quarter

The turnover bug continued later for Nebraska. Following a Colorado field goal, Jeff Sims mishandled a handoff to Gabe Ervin Jr. which Colorado fell on for Nebraska’s 4th turnover of the game to start the quarter. Colorado responded with 2 more touchdowns from Shedeur Sanders to take a 36 to 7 lead. Nebraska saw Jeff Sims get shaken up late and Nebraska failed two 4th down conversions which aided in Colorado pulling away.

Heinrich Haarberg finished the game at Quarterback for the Huskers and connected with Thomas Fidone II for a touchdown with just seconds remaining. Nebraska moves to 0-2 as they fall 36 to 14 to 22nd ranked Colorado.

