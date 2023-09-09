Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigating carbon monoxide poisoning death

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is investigating after one woman died and another was severely poisoned by carbon monoxide.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after one woman died and another needed medical treatment for carbon monoxide poisoning Friday.

DCSO tells 6 News deputies responded to the area of 77th and Wyoming Streets for a death investigation. Two females were located; a 70-year-old was found deceased, and a 98-year-old was transported for medical treatment.

No signs of foul play were found. An initial meter reading showed elevated carbon monoxide levels in the home.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information has been released

