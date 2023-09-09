Lincoln naturalization ceremony makes 25 immigrants Americans

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One after another, called by name, 25 immigrants took to their feet in the Antelope Park Auld Pavilion. Hands raised, they said an oath.

The next time they sat down, they were U.S. Citizens.

“I feel like it’s happening but it’s still like a dream,” Bojana Maynard, who became a citizen on Friday, said. “Very excited and happy, and I think I need some time for that to sink in, and I’m like, ‘oh my gosh, this is real.’”

Maynard, who came from Serbia in 2017, said the road to citizenship was long and arduous: between being away from family, being a full-time mom and working to put herself through nursing school.

“It was worth it, all of the ups and downs,” Maynard said.

The Friday afternoon naturalization ceremony featured a range of speakers and organizers. All rhetorically opening their arms to the soon-to-be citizens.

“It was really beautiful,” said Khenda Mustafa, welcoming coordinator at Nebraska Appleseed. “I got a little emotional. My family became citizens about 20 years ago, but I don’t think I went to our citizenship ceremony. So this is the first citizenship ceremony I’ve been too.”

For those in attendance, it was a heartwarming way to start a week focused on embracing difference. This year’s Welcoming Week, which kicked off with the ceremony, will feature 20 events across Lincoln.

“It’s not just inviting new Americans to be invested in the community,” said Lisa Guill, with the Cultural Centers of Lincoln. “It’s inviting all Lincolnites to understand their neighbors better.”

The 25 new citizens are part of the roughly 30,000 immigrants and refugees who call Lincoln home, and City leaders said it’s exactly that diversity, with backgrounds across 150 countries, that make Lincoln a good place to live.

“We have a stronger fabric because we have so many people here,” said Sandra Washington, Lincoln City Council. “Different widths and lengths of thread woven together to make Lincoln strong.”

Welcoming Week will be going all through Sept. 17.

