LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It's week two for several in-state college football teams. Here are the scores from across the state:

Dakota Wesleyan 17, Doane 10

Mayville 30, Nebraska Wesleyan 33

Morningside 55, Hastings 18

Briar Cliff 14, Midland 56

Concordia 27, Jamestown 23

