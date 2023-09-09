Nebraska readies to face Colorado

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 8:55 PM CDT
BOULDER, Colo. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Cornhuskers are in route to Boulder Friday evening as they face Colorado Buffalos on Saturday at 10 a.m. Mountain Time.

At Folsom field, the Cornhuskers prepare for the second game of the Matt Rhule-era. A charged up crowd is expected on Saturday when Nebraska meets Colorado. It’s a sold-out crowd and tickets have been purchased on the secondary market for more than $400.

It’s been a week full of hype continuing to build. In less than 24 hours, it’ll finally be time for kickoff between the Huskers and Buffaloes.

“A cool environment you know a lot of energy,” said Marcus Satterfield, Offensive Coordinator. “It’s once you do this game, it’s how you play this game. It’s why you you coach this game and work like we do.”

“Yeah, it’s a it’s a big opportunity every weekend opportunity right show show up we’re about show how we train,” said Blaise Gunnerson, Sophomore Defensive Lineman.

The game is the home debut for the new Colorado Head Coach Deion Sanders. Nebraska also has a first-year head coach with Matt Rhule.

Despite the stats being new, this matchup is full of history; Nebraska and Colorado have played 71 times previously, including 36 meetings in Boulder.

“We played a lot of big football games here in Nebraska,” Coach Rhule said. “So this is another one.”

“This is something that’s big on way before I came here,” said Quinton Newsome, Senior Defensive Back. “And you know, it’s just it just feels great to be able to play in this rivalry cuz you know, it’s a big.”

A large contingent of Nebraska fans are expected here on Saturday that, in spite of Colorado’s athletic director, encouraging his fans to keep the red out. Well, they didn’t keep this red out on Friday.

