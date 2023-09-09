Nebraska takes the field against Colorado on Saturday

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska continues its season-opening road trip with a matchup at Colorado on Saturday. The renewal of a rivalry between long-time conference opponents will kick off at 10 a.m. local time (11 a.m. CT) from Colorado’s Folsom Field. The game will be televised by FOX, which will also originate its Big Noon Kickoff pregame show live from Boulder. Radio coverage will be provided by the Huskers Radio Network.

Nebraska enters Saturday’s matchup looking for its first victory under first-year Head Coach Matt Rhule. The Huskers opened at Big Ten West foe Minnesota last Thursday night and led for nearly all of the second half before Minnesota rallied. The Gophers connected on a game-winning walk-off field goal to post a 13-10 win.

Despite the loss, the Nebraska defense showed its toughness, limiting the Gophers to less than four yards per play and allowing only 55 rushing yards. Nebraska also showed a strong running game against the Gophers, churning out 181 yards on the ground against one of the Big Ten’s top defensive units.

Colorado enters the contest at 1-0 after an impressive 45-42 road victory at No. 17 TCU on Saturday. First-year Coach Deion Sanders’ squad showed an explosive aerial attack in the win, throwing for 510 yards and four touchdowns to outscore the Horned Frogs.

Nebraska is no stranger to Boulder, having played Colorado in the Rocky Mountains on 36 previous occasions, most recently in 2019. The Huskers own a 23-11-2 edge in Boulder and have won seven of the past 10 meetings at CU’s Folsom Field.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A box truck crashed into a north Omaha Scooter's Coffee location, causing the drive-thru to...
Driver safely removed after crash causes Scooter’s awning to collapse on car
Jeremie Garrison
Owner of north Lincoln towing company arrested on warrants following standoff
LPD File Photo
Lincoln Police say victim in late August assault case has died
Authorities make arrest following string of burglaries in multiple states, including Nebraska
Ra'Miyah Worthington (Couresty of Sina Johnson)
Nebraska DHHS flagged multiple concerns with Omaha daycare after infant’s death

Latest News

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are in route to Boulder Friday evening as they face Colorado Buffalos...
NReport: Huskers in Colorado
The Nebraska Cornhuskers are in route to Boulder Friday evening as they face Colorado Buffalos...
NReport: 1-on-1 interview with Tommie Frazier
It’s Week 3 of the 2023 High School football season. Chase Matteson and Kendall Lanier provide...
Sports Overtime: Week 3 (Friday, Sept. 8)
Chase Matteson and Kendall Lanier provide updates on scores, highlights and analysis from games...
Sports Overtime: Week 3 (Friday, Sept. 8)- Part Three
Chase Matteson and Kendall Lanier provide updates on scores, highlights and analysis from games...
Sports Overtime: Week 3 (Friday, Sept. 8)- Part Two