Sunday Forecast: Cool, gloomy and rainy

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A mostly cloudy, cool and gloomy end to the week is set up for the 1011 region. Widespread rain & storm chances are possible in the morning and then chances become more hit or miss throughout the rest of the day.

Sunday will be a gloomy, rainy and much cooler day across the state due to the passing of a cold front. Rain & storm chances will begin in the early morning in western areas and will continue to track eastward throughout the day. We could see the rain & storm activity form into a cluster/line and move across the state, moving into eastern areas by the lunchtime hours. Rain & storm chances will taper off for the second half of the day, but we will continue to have the chance for scattered shower and storm activity across the state. Overall, the first part of the day will have more widespread chances, while the second part will have spotty hit or miss activity. Cloud cover will be partly to mostly cloudy throughout the day. Fall-like temperatures will be present across the state due to the passing of the front...high temperatures will be in the 60s to upper 70s!

The chance for rain & thunderstorms will take place throughout the day for the 1011 region. (KOLN)

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Another round of scattered rain and storm chances will develop later Sunday evening and persist through the night. The bulk of the activity will be in central and eastern areas while spotty to isolated activity will be possible in the west. Low temperatures fall to the mid 40s to the upper 50s.

Chance for rain & storms in the eastern half of the state with spotty activity possible in the west. (KOLN)

Monday Morning Lows (KOLN)

The chance for rain & storms in central and eastern areas will linger into Monday morning. Activity should be done by lunch time (but we can’t rule out any lingering activity), and we can expect cloud cover to break up and show us partly cloudy skies. The entire 1011 region will finally feel the effects of the cold front come Monday afternoon as high temperatures will be below average by 10 or so degrees. Highs will only reach the upper 60s and lower 70s. A true, gloomy, fall-like day to start off the new week!

Rain and storm chances possible in the morning hours with lingering activity in the afternoon. (KOLN)

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

