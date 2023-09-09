Sunday Forecast: Cool, gloomy and rainy

Sunday & Monday Forecast
By Melissa Meeder
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A mostly cloudy, cool and gloomy end to the week is set up for the 1011 region. Widespread rain & storm chances are possible in the morning and then chances become more hit or miss throughout the rest of the day.

Sunday will be a gloomy, rainy and much cooler day across the state due to the passing of a cold front. Rain & storm chances will begin in the early morning in western areas and will continue to track eastward throughout the day. We could see the rain & storm activity form into a cluster/line and move across the state, moving into eastern areas by the lunchtime hours. Rain & storm chances will taper off for the second half of the day, but we will continue to have the chance for scattered shower and storm activity across the state. Overall, the first part of the day will have more widespread chances, while the second part will have spotty hit or miss activity. Cloud cover will be partly to mostly cloudy throughout the day. Fall-like temperatures will be present across the state due to the passing of the front...high temperatures will be in the 60s to upper 70s!

The chance for rain & thunderstorms will take place throughout the day for the 1011 region.
The chance for rain & thunderstorms will take place throughout the day for the 1011 region.(KOLN)
Sunday High Temperatures
Sunday High Temperatures(KOLN)

Another round of scattered rain and storm chances will develop later Sunday evening and persist through the night. The bulk of the activity will be in central and eastern areas while spotty to isolated activity will be possible in the west. Low temperatures fall to the mid 40s to the upper 50s.

Chance for rain & storms in the eastern half of the state with spotty activity possible in the...
Chance for rain & storms in the eastern half of the state with spotty activity possible in the west.(KOLN)
Monday Morning Lows
Monday Morning Lows(KOLN)

The chance for rain & storms in central and eastern areas will linger into Monday morning. Activity should be done by lunch time (but we can’t rule out any lingering activity), and we can expect cloud cover to break up and show us partly cloudy skies. The entire 1011 region will finally feel the effects of the cold front come Monday afternoon as high temperatures will be below average by 10 or so degrees. Highs will only reach the upper 60s and lower 70s. A true, gloomy, fall-like day to start off the new week!

Rain and storm chances possible in the morning hours with lingering activity in the afternoon.
Rain and storm chances possible in the morning hours with lingering activity in the afternoon.(KOLN)
Monday High Temperatures
Monday High Temperatures(KOLN)
7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KOLN)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson (11) throws against Purdue during the first half of an NCAA...
How to Watch the Nebraska vs. Colorado Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 9
Felipe Vazquez at his sentencing hearing Wednesday, May 25, 2022.
Man convicted of killing Mario Herrera sentenced in separate case
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Lincoln Police to restrict access to Haymarket for Morgan Wallen concert
The behavior of Anthony Garcia, right, during his trial in 2016 caught much attention. He sat...
Omaha serial killer Anthony Garcia loses Nebraska Supreme Court appeal
Ra'Miyah Worthington (Couresty of Sina Johnson)
Nebraska DHHS flagged multiple concerns with Omaha daycare after infant’s death

Latest News

Sunday & Monday Forecast
Sunday & Monday Forecast
Friday Night Forecast
Isolated strong to severe storms possible throughout the day for a bulk of the 1011 region....
Weekend Forecast: A cold front changes things up
Weekend Forecast
Weekend Forecast