Thousands of Nebraska fans trek to Colorado

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The sea of red is in Colorado for Saturday’s football game between the Huskers and the Buffaloes.

Thousands of Nebraska fans are making the trek west this weekend for the Huskers’ game at Colorado. The match-up between former conference rivals is among the hottest tickets in college football. A sell-out crowd is expected at Folsom Field on Saturday.

On Friday night, many fans gathered in Estes Park for a rally hosted by Big Red of the Rockies. The event was organized by Gary Novotny, owner of Gary Michaels Clothiers in Lincoln. Former Huskers Tommie Frazier and Adam Carriker were among those in attendance. There was also an auction, dinner, and an evening full of Husker spirit.

