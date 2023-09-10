Bicyclist killed after being struck by vehicle north of Valley

VALLEY, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies say a bicyclist died after being struck by a vehicle Sunday morning.

DCSO tells 6 News deputies were called to 252nd Street and Rainwood Road, north of Valley, at 10:15 a.m. Deputies and Valley Fire Department officials found a bicyclist who had been struck by a vehicle. Medics attempted lifesaving efforts, but the cyclist died at the scene.

The investigation revealed the bicyclist was headed south on 252nd Street, as was the involved vehicle, just behind the bicyclist. The vehicle struck the bicyclist and landed in the ditch on the west side of the road. The driver of that vehicle was not hurt.

The investigation is ongoing. The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending family notification.

