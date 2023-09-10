A crisp, fall-like start to the new week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The wet weekend weather pattern will linger for some areas during Monday morning. Otherwise, cloud cover will decrease throughout the day and we’ll have seasonally cool temperatures.

Monday brings the 1011 region a cool fall-like day with decreasing cloud cover. There will be the chance for patchy fog across the state in the morning and the chance for some lingering rain shower activity in the southeast, but skies will dry by the lunchtime hours. We will be mostly cloudy to start the day, but clouds will slowly decrease throughout the day. High temperatures will feel more like late September as many of us will be several degrees below average. High temperatures will only reach the lower to mid 70s. The cooler temperatures will also be paired with a cool breeze between 10-15 mph.

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Skies will be mostly clear and quiet. Low temperatures fall to the cool and crispy mid to upper 40s!

Tuesday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Tuesday will be a fairly quiet day with slightly warmer temperatures. Highs will remain in the 70s but will be a few degrees warmer than Monday for most areas. It’ll be a mostly sunny start to the day, but some cumulus clouds will start to build into the afternoon and evening hours and may bring an isolated pop-up shower to western and central areas.

Tuesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

The 70s are here to stay this week! Overall, we will remain mainly dry with a few small chances for rain in the second half of the week.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

