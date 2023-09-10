A crisp, fall-like start to the new week

KOLN Weather Forecast
By Melissa Meeder
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The wet weekend weather pattern will linger for some areas during Monday morning. Otherwise, cloud cover will decrease throughout the day and we’ll have seasonally cool temperatures.

Monday brings the 1011 region a cool fall-like day with decreasing cloud cover. There will be the chance for patchy fog across the state in the morning and the chance for some lingering rain shower activity in the southeast, but skies will dry by the lunchtime hours. We will be mostly cloudy to start the day, but clouds will slowly decrease throughout the day. High temperatures will feel more like late September as many of us will be several degrees below average. High temperatures will only reach the lower to mid 70s. The cooler temperatures will also be paired with a cool breeze between 10-15 mph.

Monday High Temperatures
Monday High Temperatures(KOLN)

Skies will be mostly clear and quiet. Low temperatures fall to the cool and crispy mid to upper 40s!

Tuesday Morning Lows
Tuesday Morning Lows(KOLN)

Tuesday will be a fairly quiet day with slightly warmer temperatures. Highs will remain in the 70s but will be a few degrees warmer than Monday for most areas. It’ll be a mostly sunny start to the day, but some cumulus clouds will start to build into the afternoon and evening hours and may bring an isolated pop-up shower to western and central areas.

Tuesday High Temperatures
Tuesday High Temperatures(KOLN)

The 70s are here to stay this week! Overall, we will remain mainly dry with a few small chances for rain in the second half of the week.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KOLN)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson (11) throws against Purdue during the first half of an NCAA...
How to Watch the Nebraska vs. Colorado Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 9
A motorcyclist crashed driving eastbound on Interstate 80 near Lincoln. The driver was taken to...
Motorcyclist dies due to injuries from accident on I-80
Police investigate north Lincoln shooting
Police investigate north Lincoln shooting
Nebraska continues its season-opening road trip with a matchup at Colorado on Saturday.
Colorado defeats Nebraska, 36-14
Police lights generic
One man dies in crash near Fremont

Latest News

KOLN Weather Forecast
KOLN Weather Forecast
Saturday Night Forecast
Saturday Evening Forecast
The chance for rain & thunderstorms will take place throughout the day for the 1011 region.
Sunday Forecast: Cool, gloomy and rainy