Make Lincoln hosts annual maker fair

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln’s original maker fair, Make Lincoln, celebrated its 10th anniversary on Saturday, with a day full of fun and creativity.

People of all ages got to experience the unique projects made by local inventors and artists. Each maker had a different way of thinking outside the box and showcasing their work.

The free annual event featured hands-on workshops and demonstrations in fields like wood-working, robotics, textiles and 3-D printing.

“The point is it’s a celebration of the making so we want to inspire folks to pick up a new hobby or learn a new skill or something, so that’s why it’s put on by a maker space,” said Robert McCown, a maker partaking in Make Lincoln.

Events like these allow makers and attendees alike to connect and inspire each other with their eccentric and unique pieces

