Man runs all 2,000 miles of Lincoln’s streets

Lincoln runner weaves through every street of the Star City
Lincoln runner weaves through every street of the Star City(John Grinvalds)
By John Grinvalds
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s a story of grit, good shoes and a large-lung capacity.

The journey of 2,000 miles starts with a single street. That’s a lesson Daniel Weyer learned on Cape Charles Drive in south Lincoln, when he started what would turn into a years-long passion.

“I kind of ran through here, and I maybe didn’t know where I was going, but now I know way around town so much better,” said Weyer.

Day after day, he huffed and sweated his way north, south east and west across Lincoln’s 3,000 streets, totaling more than 2,000 miles. He finished his final run on Saturday.

“When I got done, I was just so happy to finally be done, you know?” Weyer said. “Lincoln was just, I knew it was a big bite to take.”

But not all Weyer’s routes were lined with roses.

“I’d get lost halfway through,” Weyer said. “There were a few times I was late to pick up my son or my daughter because I didn’t know where I was.”

What kept him going was a passion for running, a refuge to collect his thoughts and his little-by-little goal setting.

“I kind of had mini goals at 50%, 60%,” Weyer said. “I could accomplish these little towns and small towns like that.”

Where you or I might see intersections, Weyer pictures gentle slopes and feels sun-kissed cement.

He’s seen all of Lincoln as very few have.

“It’s very interesting to find some of these streets I didn’t know about existed,” Weyer said.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

