Motorcyclist dies due to injuries from accident on I-80

The motorcyclist drove off of the ramp near Exit 397 in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department is investigating the cause and asking witnesses to come forward.
By Grace McDonald
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a fatal motorcycle accident that happened Saturday afternoon on Interstate 80 eastbound. The driver drove off of the roadway near the ramp at Exit 397 in Lincoln, and they were thrown from the motorcycle.

LPD received the call at 4:02 p.m. The driver was taken to the hospital, but they died due to injuries sustained from the motorcycle accident. According to Captain Duane Winkler, LPD is contacting the driver’s family and investigating the cause of the crash.

LPD is encouraging witnesses of the motorcycle accident to come forward with any information. Witnesses can call (402)441-6000, or they can call Crime Stoppers at (402)475-3600.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson (11) throws against Purdue during the first half of an NCAA...
How to Watch the Nebraska vs. Colorado Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 9
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Lincoln Police to restrict access to Haymarket for Morgan Wallen concert
Felipe Vazquez at his sentencing hearing Wednesday, May 25, 2022.
Man convicted of killing Mario Herrera sentenced in separate case
Nebraska continues its season-opening road trip with a matchup at Colorado on Saturday.
Colorado defeats Nebraska, 36-14
Police lights generic
One man dies in crash near Fremont

Latest News

The motorcyclist drove off of the ramp near Exit 397 in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department...
Motorcyclist dies due to injuries from accident on I-80
Lincoln’s original maker fair, Make Lincoln, celebrated its 10th anniversary on Saturday, with...
Make Lincoln hosts annual maker fair
Lincoln runner weaves through every street of the Star City
Man runs all 2,000 miles of Lincoln’s streets
The chance for rain & thunderstorms will take place throughout the day for the 1011 region.
Sunday Forecast: Cool, gloomy and rainy