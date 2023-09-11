84-year-old dies after being thrown from ATV rear-ended by car

Authorities said Robert R. Montie was seriously injured and taken to the hospital for...
Authorities said Robert R. Montie was seriously injured and taken to the hospital for treatment. He died from his injuries Friday.(MGN)
By AnaClare Barras and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELSH, La. (KPLC/Gray News) – An 84-year-old man died after being hit by a car while driving an all-terrain vehicle on roads in Louisiana.

According to Louisiana State Police, a Nissan Altima was driving faster than the ATV and hit it from behind, causing Robert R. Montie to be thrown from the 4-wheeler.

Police said Montie was seriously injured and taken to the hospital for treatment. He died from his injuries Friday.

Neither the driver nor the passenger in the Altima were injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KPLC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate north Lincoln shooting
Police investigate north Lincoln shooting
A motorcyclist crashed driving eastbound on Interstate 80 near Lincoln. The driver was taken to...
Motorcyclist dies due to injuries from accident on I-80
Omaha Police are investigating after officers shot an armed man Sunday morning.
Omaha Police shoot man after pointing gun at bystander, officers
Lincoln runner weaves through every street of the Star City
Man runs all 2,000 miles of Lincoln’s streets
Lincoln’s original maker fair, Make Lincoln, celebrated its 10th anniversary on Saturday, with...
Make Lincoln hosts annual maker fair

Latest News

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) warms up before an NFL preseason football game against...
Damar Hamlin not expected to play in the Bills’ opener against the Jets, AP source says
The teenage driver of a stolen pickup crashed head-on into the pole causing major damage.
Teen cited after crashing stolen pickup into electrical pole in northwest Lincoln
Bob Rohloff estimates he’s given more than 100,000 haircuts since first becoming a barber in...
91-year-old man opens new barber shop: ‘I didn’t tell my family’
FILE - The ESPN logo is seen prior to an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and...
Charter - Disney dispute ends; ESPN returning to company’s cable lineup
Marcus Ditchman is charged with stalking Kearney Police Chief Bryan Waugh and his wife.
Kearney man charged with stalking police chief