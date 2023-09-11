Athlete of the Week: Griffin Novacek

Griffin Novacek scores for Kearney against Lincoln North Star.
Griffin Novacek scores for Kearney against Lincoln North Star.(KSNB-TV)
By Chase Matteson
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Griffin Novacek is the 10/11 Athlete of the Week after helping the Kearney Bearcats start the High School football season 3-0 and recording 6 total touchdowns while at quarterback so far this season.

Kearney defeated Lincoln North Star 35-7 in week 3. Novacek got the scoring started using his legs against North Star with a huge 22-yard touchdown run. Griffin also plays baseball for Kearney.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate north Lincoln shooting
Police investigate north Lincoln shooting
A motorcyclist crashed driving eastbound on Interstate 80 near Lincoln. The driver was taken to...
Motorcyclist dies due to injuries from accident on I-80
Omaha Police are investigating after officers shot an armed man Sunday morning.
Omaha Police shoot man after pointing gun at bystander, officers
Lincoln runner weaves through every street of the Star City
Man runs all 2,000 miles of Lincoln’s streets
Nebraska will play Louisiana Tech at home on Sept. 23.
Nebraska Football: Game time, TV set for Louisiana Tech

Latest News

Rhule on QB Jeff Sims ankle injury, Haarberg & Purdy potential
Rhule on QB Jeff Sims ankle injury, Haarberg & Purdy potential
FULL VIDEO: HC Matt Rhule Week 3 Press Conference (9/11/23)
Rhule: "It's not just the turnovers, we're not playing well enough on offense, but I saw some flashes."
FULL VIDEO: HC Matt Rhule Week 3 Press Conference (9/11/23)
Rhule on DC Tony White, Nebraska defensive performance
Nebraska wide receiver Alex Bullock, left, and offensive lineman Turner Corcoran, right, help...
Sims status unclear ahead of Northern Illinois game