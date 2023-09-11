Athlete of the Week: Griffin Novacek
Published: Sep. 11, 2023
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Griffin Novacek is the 10/11 Athlete of the Week after helping the Kearney Bearcats start the High School football season 3-0 and recording 6 total touchdowns while at quarterback so far this season.
Kearney defeated Lincoln North Star 35-7 in week 3. Novacek got the scoring started using his legs against North Star with a huge 22-yard touchdown run. Griffin also plays baseball for Kearney.
