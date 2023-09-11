Athlete of the Week: Griffin Novacek

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Griffin Novacek is the 10/11 Athlete of the Week after helping the Kearney Bearcats start the High School football season 3-0 and recording 6 total touchdowns while at quarterback so far this season.

Kearney defeated Lincoln North Star 35-7 in week 3. Novacek got the scoring started using his legs against North Star with a huge 22-yard touchdown run. Griffin also plays baseball for Kearney.

Griffin Novacek picks up a 22 yard touchdown run to make it 7-0 Bearcats with 1:18 left in the 1st. pic.twitter.com/6DfVKqG1jp — Kearney High School Athletics & Activities (@KearneyBearcats) September 9, 2023

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.