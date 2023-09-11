Grand Island man charged with hate crime

Jason Lemburg is charged with a hate crime in Grand Island.
Jason Lemburg is charged with a hate crime in Grand Island.(Hall County Department of Corrections)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man is facing two felony charges connected to an incident at Ryder Park on Saturday.

Jason Lemburg, 46, is charged with terroristic threats and third-degree assault with a hate crime enhancement.

According to Grand Island Police, officers were dispatched to Ryder Park in reference to a white man assaulting a black man.

According to the affidavit, police say they found Lemburg had hit a black man, multiple times, causing minor injury. A witness told police that Lemburg had threatened to kill the man, telling him to “go back to his home country.”

Police arrested Lemburg and transported him to the Hall County Jail.

Lemburg appeared in Hall County Court on Monday, where his bond was set at 10 percent of $35,000 and can have no contact with the victim.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate north Lincoln shooting
Police investigate north Lincoln shooting
A motorcyclist crashed driving eastbound on Interstate 80 near Lincoln. The driver was taken to...
Motorcyclist dies due to injuries from accident on I-80
Omaha Police are investigating after officers shot an armed man Sunday morning.
Omaha Police shoot man after pointing gun at bystander, officers
Lincoln runner weaves through every street of the Star City
Man runs all 2,000 miles of Lincoln’s streets
Lincoln’s original maker fair, Make Lincoln, celebrated its 10th anniversary on Saturday, with...
Make Lincoln hosts annual maker fair

Latest News

The teenage driver of a stolen pickup crashed head-on into the pole causing major damage.
Teen cited after crashing stolen pickup into electrical pole in northwest Lincoln
Nebraska vs Northern Illinois
Huskers prepare for home opener against Northern Illinois on Saturday
Nebraska State Patrol investigating man’s death at Swanson Reservoir
Marcus Ditchman is charged with stalking Kearney Police Chief Bryan Waugh and his wife.
Kearney man charged with stalking police chief