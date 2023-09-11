Grand Island man charged with hate crime

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man is facing two felony charges connected to an incident at Ryder Park on Saturday.

Jason Lemburg, 46, is charged with terroristic threats and third-degree assault with a hate crime enhancement.

According to Grand Island Police, officers were dispatched to Ryder Park in reference to a white man assaulting a black man.

According to the affidavit, police say they found Lemburg had hit a black man, multiple times, causing minor injury. A witness told police that Lemburg had threatened to kill the man, telling him to “go back to his home country.”

Police arrested Lemburg and transported him to the Hall County Jail.

Lemburg appeared in Hall County Court on Monday, where his bond was set at 10 percent of $35,000 and can have no contact with the victim.

