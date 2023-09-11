Grand Island man gets long prison terms for shots fired at police

Romero-Mijangos is going to prison for an August 2022 shooting involving Grand Island police.
Romero-Mijangos is going to prison for an August 2022 shooting involving Grand Island police.(Hall County Jail)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man will be in prison for a long time in connection with an incident last August involving local police.

A judge sentenced 20-year-old Armando Romero-Mijanos on Monday to 30-50 years in prison for conspiracy to commit a felony. He was also sentenced to 15-30 years each for two counts of attempted first-degree assault on a peace officer and two counts of criminal attempted use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. The four terms of 15-30 years will be served concurrently, or at the same time. But those terms are to be served after the first sentence for conspiracy is finished.

Those charges are connected to an incident back on August 5, 2022 where two shots were fired at police officers who were conducting a search warrant on West Louise Street.

Three Grand Island teens have already been sentenced in connection to the case. Favion Lara, Niko Saldivar-Martinez and Kenny Ramirez have received lengthy 30 to 50 year sentences.

Keean Flores, was sentenced to 30-50 years in prison earlier this summer, also for felony conspiracy. And he was also sentenced to 7-15 years each for four other felony convictions.

Omar Tax Cervantes, 18, Alda, will be sentenced Oct. 3 for felony attempted first degree assault on a police officer. His brother, Carlos Tax Cervantes, 20, Grand Island will be sentenced Oct. 31 for two convictions for felony conspiracy.

