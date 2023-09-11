Huskers prepare for home opener against Northern Illinois on Saturday

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a difficult stretch to open the season on the road against Minnesota and Colorado, the Nebraska Football team finally get to take the field in Memorial Stadium this weekend as the Huskers host the Northern Illinois Huskies. The game is slated for a 6 p.m. kickoff Saturday and will be televised on FS1.

As of Monday, the Huskers are an 11 point favorite over Northern Illinois.

Head Coach Matt Rhule addressed the media on Monday at noon. Players are slated to speak to the media on Tuesday. Assistant coaches and potentially some additional players will speak on Wednesday and Matt Rhule will speak again on Thursday. For all these interviews and more, you can watch them in the video player above as they become available.

