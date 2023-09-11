Lincoln hosts 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The City of Lincoln hosted a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on the steps of the State Capitol building on Monday, the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The Patriot Day event payed tribute to first responders who died in the line of duty. The ceremony included a flag raising, audio clips from Sept. 11, 2001, sounding of taps, and a 21-gun salute.

Interim Police Chief Michon Morrow and Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird also gave remarks.

“Today is an important moment to never forget the sacrifices of our first responders on September 11, 2001,” said Chief Morrow. “Today is also an opportunity to always remember the bravery and compassion our first responders show every day in Lincoln. To make it a safe, welcoming and successful community, and today stands as a powerful reminder of what we can do, as Lincoln residents, as we see and support each other as our friends and neighbors.”

“On this 22nd anniversary of 9/11, we can and must continue to honor those we lost by building something else,” Mayor Gaylor Baird said. “Something, not made of concrete or steel, but made of compassion and soul. We must do everything we can to build unity in our country. That same unity that we felt on September 12, 2001.”

During the ceremony, the Veterans Memorial Garden Advisory Council committee members read the names that appear on the Post 9/11 Monument and names of veterans with a Nebraska connection who have died in service since 9/11.

