Lincoln teen arrested after reportedly punching gas station employee in head

(John Grinvalds)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln teen was arrested Friday after she was accused of assaulting a Casey’s employee.

Lincoln Police were called to Casey’s near 13th and E Streets around 12:20 p.m. on a report of a customer assaulting a gas station employee.

Officers learned that an employee confronted a 18-year-old girl who was attempting to pour gasoline into a paper cup. The teen became upset and followed the employee into the store, throwing a cigarette display at her, LPD said.

A second employee attempted to intervene and was reportedly punched in the head by the teen. LPD said another employee used their pepper spray on the teen to stop the assault.

The 18-year-old was taken to a hospital due to the pepper spray where she spit on an officer and bit the abdomen of an attending nurse, LPD said.

She was later transported to jail and cited for assaulting a health care professional, assaulting a public safety officer, third degree assault and criminal mischief.

